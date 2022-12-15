Tahira Kashyap Khurrana spices up viral trend 'Patli Kamariya', preps up 40 days to 40th birthday - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana never fails to mesmerise! Be it her body of work or her heart-warming content on social media. The best-selling author has been entertaining audiences with light-hearted, positive posts on social media and has a niche fan base. Tahira took to Instagram and shared a video of herself along with her friends, spicing up the viral trend of Patli Kamariya Mori and bringing in her 40th in style with advance countdown of #40daysto40

In the video, Tahira, along with her group of friends can be seen sharing a leg on the trending song. The caption mentioned, "When you are blessed with the cutest set of friends who don’t leave any stone unturned to keep reminding you of your age! Thankuu all for coming up with this and kickstarting the celebrations already. where is my Patli kamar but."

Tahira has completed shooting for her first directorial venture "Sharmajee Ki Beti," which shall be released next year.