Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap shows shoulder 'dance' in new post

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has shared a video showcasing her shoulder dance and workout skills while making sure nobody watches her.

Tahira Kashyap shows shoulder &#039;dance&#039; in new post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has shared a video showcasing her shoulder dance and workout skills while making sure nobody watches her.

Tahira posted a video on Sunday morning on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a shoulder press workout machine and grooving to the track "Awaara" by popular rapper Badshah.

For the caption, Tahira wrote: "The shoulder workout/dance/stretch while making sure nobody watches and in the process getting conscious, losing beats, then again redeeming myself by adding some jerks, still hoping nobody sees and then posting for the world to see."

 

She added: "Such a hypocrite #workout#losingmyplotbutnotmymask #reels."

Speaking about her upcoming work, Tahira, who is the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is a part of the romantic anthology "Feels Like Ishq", which will be released digitally. Her segment is titled "Quaranteen Crush".

It brings together six directors -- Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.

"Feels Like Ishq" stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur in leading roles.

"Feels Like Ishq" will stream on Netflix on July 23.

