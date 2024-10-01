Advertisement
Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Hina Khan To Walk For Manish Malhotra In A Special Tribute To Cancer Survivors

Celebs set to walk the ramp as part of paying tribute to Cancer Survivors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap is set to walk for Manish Malhotra’s upcoming fashion show, which will specifically focus on cancer survivors. The show, organized by the renowned designer, will feature Kashyap, along with actresses Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan, as the key faces of the event. 

Tahira Kashyap is walking for Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. The concept centers on cancer survivors, and the main part of the show will highlight these three ladies walking.” Apart from these powerful women, Bollywood stars Karthik Aryan and Triptii Dimri will also be walking the ramp. However, the highlight will be the participation of Tahira, Sonali, and Hina, all of whom share a personal connection to the cause.

For those unaware, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer, also known as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), in her right breast. She completed her treatment, including chemotherapy and a mastectomy, in 2019. Similarly, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer in 2018, undergoing treatment in New York and entering remission in 2021. Hina Khan, who recently revealed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024, has been documenting her journey on social media, keeping her fans informed about her ongoing treatment.

