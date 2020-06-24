Tahira Kashyap's mantra: Don't want to forget I'm a part of nature too

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: After posting a motley of pictures of nature, filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was in the mood for selfies.

Tahira, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram and shared a selfie where she flaunts her curls and hoop earrings, in the light-hued floral top.

"Just... Have been clicking nature for a while, don't want to forget I am a part of it too!" she wrote alongside the image.

Tahira has started going out for cycle rides, what with lockdown restrictions being relaxed. She is currently working on her book and the next feature film. Before the lockdown, she came up with a short film titled "Pinni", which features veteran actress Neena Gupta.

 

