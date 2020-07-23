हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap's throwback pics with her 'little antithesis'

The photos shared by Tahira on Instagram are from a vacation in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tahira Kashyap&#039;s throwback pics with her &#039;little antithesis&#039;

Mumbai: Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has shared throwback pictures Instagram that feature her with daughter Varushka, whom she lovingly refers to as her little antithesis.

The photos shared by Tahira on Instagram are from a vacation in Nassau, Bahamas.

"Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth!" Tahira captioned the images.

She added: "Till then it's these pouts and beautiful memories. #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest."

On the work front, Tahira has finished writing her fourth book "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the Covid lockdown.

Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started cycling outside her home.

She is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaTahira KashyapTahira Kashyap picsVarushkaAyushmann Khurrana wife
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor: At times I feel guilty of my privilege
  • 12,38,635Confirmed
  • 29,861Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Abdul Majeed: More people of particular community die from corona in Karnataka's Mysore