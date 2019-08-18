Taimur Ali Khan cannot stop laughing as dad Saif Ali Khan lifts him from the ground-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is holidaying in London with his family, was recently spotted having a gala time with his sonny boy Taimur Ali Khan at a park in London. A picture of the uber-cool father-son duo playing in a park has surfaced on social media.

In the picture, Taimur is seen laughing uncontrollably as dad Saif lifts him from the ground. A kid can also bee seen running behind them in the picture. A lot of pictures from their London sojourn have gone viral lately. A few days ago, a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with his darling son at a London park went viral.

Saif, whose digital outing Sacred Games 2 has become a hit amongst the viewers, is shooting Jawani Janeman in London while Bebo is busy wrapping up Angrezi medium in the same city.

The actor turned 49 a few days ago and his eldest daughter Sara posted a heartfelt wish for him on Instagram. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday, Abba. I love you so much."

The picture was a priceless one as it had featured all his children (Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur) in one frame.

On the work front, Saif 's Netflix show 'Sacred Games 2' struck the right chord with the audience. Apart from that, Saif has 'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Laal Kaptaan' and 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero' in the pipeline.

The first look of Laal Kaptaan was unveiled on the occasion of Saif's 49th birthday on August 16, 2019.