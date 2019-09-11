close

Armaan Jain

Taimur Ali Khan competes with uncle Armaan Jain in air cycling- Watch

Taimur Ali Khan competes with uncle Armaan Jain in air cycling- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor celebrated Ganesh festival with her son Taimur Ali Khan at her aunt Rima Jain's residence. They were also joined by sister Karisma Kapoor, her son Kiaan and mother Babita Kapoor. 

A video of little Tim chanting 'Mangal Murti Morya' went viral on social media. Another picture featured Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi along with Taimur.

Taimur also had a gala time with uncle Armaan Jain, a video of them air cycling has taken over the internet. The video shows Tim competing with Armaan in air cycling, he cracks up as he tries to outperform him.

Check out the video:

Karisma has also shared a group picture that features Kareena Kapoor, Rima Jain, Babita Kapoor, Armaan Jain, his fiance Anisha, Karisma, Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me!

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on

On the work front, Kareena has finished shooting for Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will hit the screens this December.

  

 

