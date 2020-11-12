Taimur Ali Khan cradles his little friend with a million-dollar smile in this viral pic - Check out!

New Delhi: Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur has lit up social media with an adorable picture of himself flashing his million-dollar smile while posing with a baby. On Wednesday, Kareena hosted Naina Sawhney and Poonam Damania - her team members - at her home and the photo is from the same evening. Little Tim posed with Naina's newborn daughter Sia.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who is also pregnant with her second child, had a gala time with her friends and also spent time with Sia. It's hard to miss the glow on Kareena's face. The photos have been posted by Naina on her Instagram timeline and it was also later shared by Kareena, who captioned them as, "Love you guys".

Take a look at the photos here:

Isn't Taimur looking just aww-dorable!

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. The couple announced Kareena's pregnancy in August.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a statement.

As of now, Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped the shoot of her much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' while Saif Ali Khan is currently filming 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala.