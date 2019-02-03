Taimur Ali Khan enjoys horse riding in Bandra—Pics

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is often making headlines. All that he has to do, is step out of the house. Taimur's half-sister Sara Ali Khan rightly said that ' He walks out of the house and it makes news' during an interaction with Filmfare. Well, the star kid is all over the internet yet again as pictures of him enjoying a horse-riding session in Bandra have caught netizens' attention!

Check out the awwdorable pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Saif and Kareena were blessed with Taimur on December 20, 2016. To ring in the Chote Nawab's second birthday, the Pataudi family went to South Africa in 2018. Pics from Saif, Kareena and Taimur's South Africa vacation went viral on Instagram and in one of the pics, the royal baby was seen sitting on a pony while his mom and dad sat on different horses.

In December last year, the Pataudi family hosted a special bash for the little munchkin in Bandra which was attended by Amrita Arora Ladakh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranvijaya Singh, Tusshar Kapoor among others.

Among the little ones, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmi, Karisma's kids - Samaira and Kiaan, Tushar's son Laksshya Kapoor, Ranvijaya's daughter Kainaat Singha and Amrita's kids Rayaan and Azaan attended the bash.