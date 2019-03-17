Taimur Ali Khan goes horse riding in Bandra—In pics

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is the internet's favourite baby and his pics and videos often go viral. Baby Tim steps out of the house and makes headlines, making his ocean of fans go gaga over him.

The blue-eyed boy was recently clicked enjoying horse riding in Bandra. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue denims, and white shoes.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Two days back, pictures of Saif and Kareena heading to Taimur's annual day at school went viral. Baby Tim also got a cool new hairstyle for the event and pics of him with his parents were adorable beyond words!

Saif and Kareena are doting parents to their adorable 2-year-old boy and have often spoken about him during interactions.

From the moment he was born, Taimur's pictures have been floating on the internet. Netizens can't go a day without their daily dose of Baby Tim's pic. The tiny tot even recognises the media and often greets them with a smile.

There are several fan clubs on Instagram dedicated to Taimur.