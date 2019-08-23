Taimur Ali Khan learns how to ride a bicycle and these pics are beyond cute!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is back to the bay looking like an adorable munchkin. He was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai learning to ride his new bicycle.

He looks super adorable in these pictures which are breaking the internet. Little Tai Tai can be seen dressed in a blue tee and grey shorts. He is learning under the supervision of a trainer. This kid is totally a bundle of cuteness!

Check out his pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The little munchkin is the most favourite star kid on social media. He has several fan clubs dedicated to him already. Paparazzi love him and people love to get their daily dose of Taimur while surfing the internet.

A few days back, Taimur was spotted at the airport along with daddy Saif and mommy Kareena. The fab family returned from their London vacay and the paps back in Mumbai couldn't be happier.

After all, the shutterbugs were missing clicking Tai Tai, who was enjoying his London sojourn all this while.