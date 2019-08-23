close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan learns how to ride a bicycle and these pics are beyond cute!

He looks super adorable in these pictures which are breaking the internet. Little Tai Tai can be seen dressed in a blue tee and grey shorts.

Taimur Ali Khan learns how to ride a bicycle and these pics are beyond cute!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is back to the bay looking like an adorable munchkin. He was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai learning to ride his new bicycle. 

He looks super adorable in these pictures which are breaking the internet. Little Tai Tai can be seen dressed in a blue tee and grey shorts. He is learning under the supervision of a trainer. This kid is totally a bundle of cuteness!

Check out his pictures: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The little munchkin is the most favourite star kid on social media. He has several fan clubs dedicated to him already. Paparazzi love him and people love to get their daily dose of Taimur while surfing the internet. 

A few days back, Taimur was spotted at the airport along with daddy Saif and mommy Kareena. The fab family returned from their London vacay and the paps back in Mumbai couldn't be happier. 

After all, the shutterbugs were missing clicking Tai Tai, who was enjoying his London sojourn all this while. 

 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhantaimurTaimur picsTaimur photos
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aryan's ailing father in hospital-See pics

Must Watch

PT13M13S

Supreme Court: Chidambaram's INX Media case to be heard now on Monday