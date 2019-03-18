Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button in red Dashiki shirt—See pics

New Delhi: The heartthrob of social media and internet's favourite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan once again turns heads with his style game on! The little munchkin was spotted wearing a bright red Dashiki shirt and he looks super cutesy.

Taimur was recently was spotted in Bandra and stole the limelight in a bright red Dashiki shirt and blue denim pants. Also, his red crocs complement his complete look. Do not miss the yellow shuttlecock in his hand. Check out his pictures:

Incidentally, little Tai Tai was seen wearing the Dashiki print shirt a few days back but it was in blue colour.

Whenever the kid is out playing, horse riding or otherwise, the shutterbugs go crazy clicking him and by now he too is familiar with them. He even said 'media' in one of the videos recently which went viral.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little prince brings a smile on the faces of many and surely the paps adore him. His pictures flood the internet in no time and more often than not go viral.

Be it in blue or red, this kid looks adorable in the Dashiki print shirts!