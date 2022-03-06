Taimur Ali Khan playfully hits father Saif Ali Khan in viral video, netizens call 'Jyada laad pyaar ka natija'

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been paparazzi's favourite star kid. The 'junior nawaab' gets papped every time he steps out with his 'abba' and 'ammi' in the city.

On Sunday, Tim Tim was caught on camera once again as he was spending the day with his doting father. Taimur, who was dressed up on a grey tee and pyjama set and accompanied by his parents, appeared to be upset over something. As soon as he stepped out of a luxury car, he was caught playfully hitting his father, before entering his home. Saif, who was seen in a rust-coloured tee and white pants, was seen holding a cup and seemed to be enjoying teasing his son.

While Taimur once again managed to melt viewers' hearts with his cute antique, there were some who found him to be becoming a brat. Some of them commented and called Tim a 'spoilt brat'.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared an adorable video of the father-son duo. Watch:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

Kareena is all set to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of a crime-thriller by Keigo Higashimo, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium', which was released in 2020.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects are 'Adipurush' and 'Vikram Vedha'.

