Taimur Ali Khan singing birthday song with mom Kareena and daddy cool Saif Ali Khan goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, is one of the most adored star kids on social media, perhaps. Besides his many pictures breaking the internet every now and then, the latest video of him singing a birthday song has caught fancy of netizens.

Several fan pages have shared a video of Taimur, mommy Kareena and Saif singing the birthday song for a family friend and the adorbs little kid can be seen enjoying it the most. Take a look:

Kareena is second time preggers and has that perfect glow on her face. Dressed in casuals, the Pataudis look super radiant.

A few days back, Saif and Taimur's farm life pictures from the Pataudi palace had gone viral on social media.

Taimur is a pap-favourite star kid, hands down! His pictures and videos often create flutter online, so much so, that by now, even he can recall a few of his paparazzi friends clicking him 24*7.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has begun shooting 'Bhoot Police' with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez. Kareena, on the other hand, has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan net up for release.