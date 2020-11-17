हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan singing birthday song with mom Kareena and daddy cool Saif Ali Khan goes viral - Watch

A few days back, Saif and Taimur's farm life pictures from the Pataudi palace had gone viral on social media. 

Taimur Ali Khan singing birthday song with mom Kareena and daddy cool Saif Ali Khan goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, is one of the most adored star kids on social media, perhaps. Besides his many pictures breaking the internet every now and then, the latest video of him singing a birthday song has caught fancy of netizens. 

Several fan pages have shared a video of Taimur, mommy Kareena and Saif singing the birthday song for a family friend and the adorbs little kid can be seen enjoying it the most. Take a look: 

Kareena is second time preggers and has that perfect glow on her face. Dressed in casuals, the Pataudis look super radiant. 

A few days back, Saif and Taimur's farm life pictures from the Pataudi palace had gone viral on social media. 

Taimur is a pap-favourite star kid, hands down! His pictures and videos often create flutter online, so much so, that by now, even he can recall a few of his paparazzi friends clicking him 24*7. 

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has begun shooting 'Bhoot Police' with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez. Kareena, on the other hand, has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan net up for release. 

 

Tags:
Taimur Ali Khantaimur videoSaif Ali KhanKareena Kaporviral videoKareena Kapoor Khantaimur
Next
Story

Kashmera Shah's bold looks are burning up the internet again - Check out!
  • 88,74,290Confirmed
  • 1,30,519Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Zee Top 10: Watch Top 10 news stories of the day