Taimur Ali Khan steps out with aunt Karisma Kapoor, plays with pen and paper - See Pics

New Delhi: So, the paps can't rest! Well, certainly they can't afford to when little prince Taimur Ali Khan makes an appearance. It becomes even more imperative when he comes out with aunt Karisma Kapoor. The stunner of an actress recently was spotted with nephew Tai Tai in Bandra and the pictures are super cutesy. The gorgeous beauty donned a high bun with black sunnies.

She wore a black zipper with blue denims while little munchkin Taimur looked at paps with an inquisitive look. He wore a blue t-shirt and cool denim shorts. Check out their recent clicks here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

He is by far the most popular star kid on social media and has got many fan clubs dedicated to him. The paps dote on him and try to click his pictures almost always without a fail! He was born on December 20, 2017. Besides Taimur, it's his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is another pap-favourite star kid.

His pictures go viral on the internet within seconds of being shared on a social media platform. Well, such is his star power, already!