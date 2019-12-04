हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan travels with daddy Saif Ali Khan but not without his favourite munchies—See pics

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's little bundle of joy, son Taimur Ali Khan enjoys is paparazzi's favourite star kid, hands down. Recently, daddy cool Saif and sonny boy Tai Tai were clicked at the airport.

Taimur Ali Khan travels with daddy Saif Ali Khan but not without his favourite munchies—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's little bundle of joy, son Taimur Ali Khan enjoys is paparazzi's favourite star kid, hands down. Recently, daddy cool Saif and sonny boy Tai Tai were clicked at the airport.

And guess what? Little Tim was happy to travel with daddy and also squeezed in his favourite munchies to keep him busy during the travel time. Taimur stuffed his hands with mints, spearmint chewing gum etc.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Saif looked crisp in a baby pink kurta-white pyjama and coloured shades. His dapper looks always tick the right boxes on fashion chart.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead. Recently, she headed to Amritsar and even visited the famous Golden Temple to seek blessings. Her pictures from the Golden Temple in Amritsar flooded the internet. Before that, she shot in Chandigarh for a brief time.

The actress has 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar ready to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Saif too has his kitty full of projects like 'Jaawani Jaaneman', 'Dil Bechara' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' lined-up for release in 2019 and the coming year respectively.

 

 

