Taimur Ali Khan's funny expression on spotting the paps is worth your attention!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan is winning the internet again! The cutie pie was clicked in Bandra, Mumbai outside his residence along with daddy cool Saif, dressed in a crisp white kurta-pyjama.

But this time it was Tai Tai's expressions on spotting his pap buddies which will bring a smile to your face. He made funny expressions as his nannies walk him down the road. Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Little Tai Tai is a pap-favourite star kid and a social media sensation.

Taimur can be seen dressed in a black Batman tee with light blue denim shorts.

Meanwhile, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has now joined Instagram is on a photo-sharing spree and yes her fans are loving it!

On the work front, she has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan for which the shooting is still underway. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

The film will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao.