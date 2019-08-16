Taimur and Ibrahim also feature in Sara's birthday-special post for dad Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi: As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 49th birthday on Friday, his actress daughter Sara Ali Khan shared a special post on Instagram for her father. The photo posted by Sara also features her brothers Ibrahim and Taimur and is way too cute.

"Happiest birthday, Abba. I love you so much," Sara captioned her post. The picture appears to be taken at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home. While Saif, Sara and Ibrahim are all smiles for the camera, Taimur sports a serious expression but he looks totally adorable.

See Sara's post for Saif here:

Happy birthday, Saif Ali Khan!

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with his first wife Amrita Singh while Taimur is his and Kareena's son.

Saif is celebrating his birthday in London with Kareena and Taimur. The family has been in London for over two months now. All this while, Saif and Kareena were busy with their respective projects - 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and 'Angrezi Medium' - in the British capital. Meanwhile, Kareena made frequent visits to Mumbai to shoot for her dance show 'Dance India Dance'.

On the work front, Saif's 'Sacred Games' released just recently and on his birthday, his first look from the upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan' was also shared. He also has the aforementioned 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero' in the line-up.