New Delhi: Bengali actress Arpita Mukherjee's name has been in the news ever crores of rupees in cash were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her house. Also, her alleged association with TMC Partha Chatterjee has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The two were arrested by ED a day after crores of cash were found at the actress's residence last week.

While Arpita Mukherjee has been hogging attention for her personal life and alleged involvement in the school job scam in Bengal, we thought of scrolling through her social media handle. Check out her pictures from Instagram which prove she was into fitness and loved sharing thoughtful quotes:

WHAT IS ARPITA MUKHERJEE-PARTHA CHATTERJEE'S CONTROVERSY?

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were held by the ED a few days back in connection with the SSC recruitment scam after which raids were conducted in Kolkata.

Almost Rs 50 crore cash was seized from Mukherjee's two flats, reportedly. According to PTI, Partha Chatterjee was arrested in the SSC scam case on July 23 after crores of rupees in cash, gold believed to be in kilograms and documents of properties found at the apartments of his aide Mukherjee.

The ASG submitted that a total of Rs 49.80 crore in cash was seized from two flats of Mukherjee. They are facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ARPITA MUKHERJEE'S SHOWBIZ JOURNEY

Arpita Mukherjee kick-started her showbiz journey back in 2004 as a model and later as an actress. In 2008, she was seen in ‘Partner’ with Jeet and featured in ‘Mama Bhagne’ co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee in 2009. Arpita starred in ‘Jeena’, ‘The Bhoot of Roseville’ and ‘Bidehir Khoje Rabindranath’ among other films. She also did a few Odia films.

She was also seen in ‘Kahen Kobi Kalidas’ episode in the Byomkesh Bakshi TV series in 2014.