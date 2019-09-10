close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harshvardhan Rane

'Taish' has taken a pound of flesh from my soul: Harshvardhan

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film "Taish", says he has given his best to the film.

&#039;Taish&#039; has taken a pound of flesh from my soul: Harshvardhan

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film "Taish", says he has given his best to the film.

"Taish" is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

On his preparations for the film, Harshvardhan said: "It was the most intense experience, to say the least. From locking myself up for a week in a bungalow for preparation to do workshop before that to executing all the scenes, the way Bejoy had visualized. It has been the most couple of intense months of my life.

"I have tried to give in everything that I have and I'm hoping that it translates on the big screen. And as an artiste that's all I look for and expect. I'm grateful to Bejoy sir for giving me this character which is extremely close to my heart and a part of me will be gone with this film. I think this film has taken a pound of flesh from my soul."

The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh.

Tags:
Harshvardhan RaneBejoy NambiarTaish
Next
Story

Too much cuteness: Farhan Akhtar on Shibani's throwback video

Must Watch

PT2M17S

India hits back at Pakistan in UNHRC