gigi wu

Taiwan's 'Bikini hiker' Gigi Wu dies after falling into a ravine

Gigi Wu, a famous hiker from Taiwan, who was famous on social media for posing in bikinis on mountain tops, has died after falling into a ravine.

Taiwan&#039;s &#039;Bikini hiker&#039; Gigi Wu dies after falling into a ravine

The 36-year, social media star fell into a ravine in Taiwan's Yushan National Park.

The 36-year, social media star fell into a ravine in Taiwan's Yushan National Park.

According to reports, Gigi had emergency services using a satellite phone on Saturday but she could not be rescued from the 30m-deep gorge because of bad weather.

Her body was discovered by officials on Monday.

 

