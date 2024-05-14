Take Gym Inspiration From Rhea Chakraborty For A Tonned Summer Body: Watch

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty and her fitness regime is something that has immensely influenced her fans. The fitness queen keeps on giving us glimpses of her intense gym sessions and truly that is inspiring and makes us hit the gym and take our fitness journey seriously.

Here are 5 times Rhea Chakraborty and her gym videos have inspired us to keep ourselves into the fitness regime.

1. Kickboxing in style:

Rhea Chakraborty diving into kickboxing is massively impressive. The video shows how she has aced this practise and it will surely beat your monday blues

2. Bulgarian Split Squats to make your day:

Rhea intensely trains and works on her legs is surely our Monday motivation to hit the gym right away. The hardcore gym session is truly inspirational and how one achieve a healthy body and mind with this gym video of Rhea.

3. Intense pull-ups but make it interesting:

This video surely makes our jaw drop where we see Rhea training and losing some carbs. We love how the actresses share her gym routine in detail with her fans to follow

4. Yoga inspo:

Rhea Chakraborty and her yoga sessions are a treat to watch. How beautifully her body syncs with the hands free exercises that she follows and it is a massive motivation that not only gym is necessary to keep you fit but yoga is something that is equally effective.

5. When in doubt play tennis:

Rhea Chakraborty indulging in a tennis session is an absolute goal for us. We wish we could ace this game this gracefully and how incorporating sports session in your regime can help in holistic wellness.

So sweat it out in the gym this Monday as Rhea Chakraborty gives us some major fitness inspo!