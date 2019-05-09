Taking baby steps to merge healing with work, grateful for wishes: Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan, who is currently shooting for a film after a year-long break following his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis, says he is on the road to recovery but still needs space to heal.

The 52-year-old actor received treatment in a London hospital and returned to the country early this year.

In a statement, addressed to his "friends in the media", the actor said he has been getting requests to share his story but needs more time to process it.

"Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world.

"I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both," Irrfan said.

The actor is currently shooting for "Angrezi Medium", the much-anticipated sequel to his 2017 blockbuster "Hindi Medium".

Irrfan said he was grateful for all the well wishes he received from his friends in the media fraternity.

"I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal," the actor said.

"Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey," he added.

Irrfan ended his statement with a quote from Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke.

"I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God's primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don't know if I'm a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song."

The National Award-winning actor first spoke of his health on March 5, 2018, when he revealed that he was suffering from a "rare disease" but was yet to get a conclusive diagnosis.

He later revealed he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.

Irrfan recently made a comeback to Twitter and had expressed his gratitude towards his fans for standing by him during his health crisis.