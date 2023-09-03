Tamannaah Bhatia Drops Glimpse From Her Recent Vacay And Its All About Bikinis, Beach Walks Rainbows And Food - Watch

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She recently visited Soneva Fushi in Maldives for vacation and her recent post showing a glimpse of this vacay is gonna make you pack your bags and go away too. Sharing an insight into her tropical time, Tamannaah dropped a stunning video on Instagram and fans are in awe.

Starting from her goofing around in the resort to her peace walks at the beach, from enjoyable boat rides to her sun-soaking time, the actress combined her pictures and videos from Maldives and made it into a jaw-dropping video fans cannot get enough of. Sharing the video to her social media handles, she made wave emoticons in the caption.

Fans are in love with Tamannaah's simplicity and transparency of sharing her vacay diaries just the way it was. Many flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis, on the other hand, netizens are missing the actress' rumoured bf Vijay Varma's glimpse too.

Earlier, Bhatia dropped a photo dump from the Maldives in stunning bikinis. In the first picture, Tamannaah was on the beach in a pink bikini, posing under an arching rainbow. In the second one, she can be seen drawing something on the sand. Some other clicks featured the actress resting in a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head that says 'off duty.'

Pan India actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been striking a fine balance between South cinema and Bollywood. She has been the talk of the town these days because of her alleged relationship with actor Vijay Varma.

On the professional front, Tamannaah has 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Bandra', and 'Aranamanai 4' in the pipeline.