Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Shimmery Off-Shoulder Low Necked Dress: Watch

Tamannaah shared a sizzling BTS video from amid her photoshoot in a sheer pink off-shoulder gown and it is correct to say that the actress did full justice with the outfit. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Shimmery Off-Shoulder Low Necked Dress: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the top actresses in the industry today. Recently, the actress dropped a super sexy BTS of her photoshoot in a shimmery pink off-shoulder gown and fans are in love. 

Tamannaah shared a sizzling BTS video from amid her photoshoot in a sheer pink off-shoulder gown and it is correct to say that the actress did full justice with the outfit. With a pinch of party makeup and her wavy locks left loose, she found the right balance between elegance and charm. 

Earlier, Bhatia dropped a photo dump from the Maldives in stunning bikinis. In the first picture, Tamannaah was on the beach in a pink bikini, posing under an arching rainbow. In the second one, she can be seen drawing something on the sand. Some other clicks featured the actress resting in a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head that says 'off duty.'Well! What can we say... Pink is her colour. 

Tamannaah makes headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Vijay Varma as fans totally adore you. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Pan India actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been striking a fine balance between South cinema and Bollywood. She has been the talk of the town these days because of her alleged relationship with actor Vijay Varma.

On the professional front, Tamannaah has 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Bandra', and 'Aranamanai 4' in the pipeline. 

