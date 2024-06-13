Mumbai: After Vijay Varma shared a poster of his upcoming film 'Matka King' his girlfriend and actor Tamannaah Bhatia couldn't resist complimenting him. Tamannaah re-shared Vijay's post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Ufff with fire emojis."

Vijay cutely responded to her reaction and posted "Baby" on his Insta stories.

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'.

After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June last year. Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

Coming back to Vijay's film, the shooting for series 'Matka King' has commenced.

The update was shared on the official social media handles of Prime Video.

"Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now," a post read on the Instagram handle of the streaming giant. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The makers also unveiled a new poster of the show. In the poster, Vijay can be seen sporting a moustache.

The official synopsis of 'Matka King' read, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.

This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite." The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Talking about Tamannaah's work front, she will be seen in 'Vedaa'. The film will hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, 'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.