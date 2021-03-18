हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s home is her sanctuary in ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4

Given her hectic shoots and travel schedule, Tamannaah Bhatia is rarely at home so the time that she does get to spend time here with her family is one that she cherishes the most. It is the one place she feels she can just relax and forget about the whirlwind of activities surrounding a movie star.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s home is her sanctuary in ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4

New Delhi: As one of the film industry’s most sought actor, Tamannaah Bhatia is always in the public eye with flashbulbs and fans following her in tandem. In this episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ season 4, Tamannaah takes you to her personal sanctuary; her home, where she is not a star but just the daughter of a doting family. 

Given her hectic shoots and travel schedule, Tamannaah is rarely at home so the time that she does get to spend time here with her family is one that she cherishes the most. It is the one place she feels she can just relax and forget about the whirlwind of activities surrounding a movie star.

Step inside the contemporary home of the glamourous actor in the fourth episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4.

Tamannaah’s house is the epitome of beauty and simplicity. But, her family is what turns it from a house into a home. Being self-confessed foodies, she spends the most amount of time in the kitchen cum dining area with her parents over a hot cup of tea and snacks. She admits that her father has painstakingly done up the house by collecting décor items over the years. The house holds a lot of memories for Tamannaah, the fondest being getting her puppy home for the first time. Coming home after a long day to a wagging tail and excited jumps is what bring her the most joy.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia homeTamannaah Bhatia houseTamannaah Bhatia home tourAsian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4
Next
Story

There was no question of not having Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre, says producer Anand Pandit

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Wrestler Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing wrestling match