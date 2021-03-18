Tamannaah Bhatia’s home is her sanctuary in ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4

New Delhi: As one of the film industry’s most sought actor, Tamannaah Bhatia is always in the public eye with flashbulbs and fans following her in tandem. In this episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ season 4, Tamannaah takes you to her personal sanctuary; her home, where she is not a star but just the daughter of a doting family.

Given her hectic shoots and travel schedule, Tamannaah is rarely at home so the time that she does get to spend time here with her family is one that she cherishes the most. It is the one place she feels she can just relax and forget about the whirlwind of activities surrounding a movie star.

Step inside the contemporary home of the glamourous actor in the fourth episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4.

Tamannaah’s house is the epitome of beauty and simplicity. But, her family is what turns it from a house into a home. Being self-confessed foodies, she spends the most amount of time in the kitchen cum dining area with her parents over a hot cup of tea and snacks. She admits that her father has painstakingly done up the house by collecting décor items over the years. The house holds a lot of memories for Tamannaah, the fondest being getting her puppy home for the first time. Coming home after a long day to a wagging tail and excited jumps is what bring her the most joy.

