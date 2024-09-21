Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Up The Heat With Playful Hair Video, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has set the internet ablaze with her latest video, playfully dealing with her hair while exuding a hot and sultry vibe that has captivated fans and followers alike.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah, who has 26.8 million followers, shared a captivating Reel video showcasing her in a stunning black outfit and a vibrant multicoloured kaftan dress. In the clip, she playfully deals with her hair while on set for a project, radiating confidence and charm.

Accompanying the video, she humorously captioned it, “When your hair doesn’t hear,” perfectly encapsulating the relatable struggle of managing unruly locks. Fans are loving her lighthearted approach and striking looks.

Actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post and said: “Almost never”.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has recently won the hearts of the audiences with her dance performance on the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' in the comedy horror film 'Stree 2'. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A sequel to the 2018 movie 'Stree', it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Tamil comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4' directed by Sundar C. It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tamannaah has Telugu supernatural thriller film 'Odela 2' directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi in the pipeline. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

She also has 'Daring Partners' in the kitty.