Mumbai: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are making the most of their time together, enjoying a romantic getaway in Goa.

On Monday, the ‘Baahubali’ actress took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from the trip. In one of the clips, Tamannaah and Vijay can be seen playing a video game with their other friends.

Bhatia also shared her solo and candid photos. Based on the actress's post, it's clear that she is currently holidaying in Goa with her boyfriend Vijay and their close friends.

Sharing the post, the ‘Rebel’ actress captioned it, “Goa getaway.”

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly began dating during the filming of Netflix's anthology “Lust Stories 2.” Rumours about their relationship started circulating after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay clarified that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film.

In an earlier interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the actor called “Lust Stories 2” a cupid, revealing that their real-life love story began much later.

Vijay was quoted as saying, “Lust Stories was cupid, but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I feel I told her I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

In 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her romance with Vijay in an interview in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, regularly commenting on each other's social media posts and making public appearances together at various events.

Last month, they served major couple goals when they arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash.