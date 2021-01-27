हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, Virat Kohli, and other sent notice by Kerala HC for endorsing online rummy

A division bench of Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar comprising Justice Anil K Narendran on Wednesday (January 27) sent notices while hearing on a petition seeking to prevent online rummy games. It also asked reply from the Kerala government on this.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Virat Kohli, and other sent notice by Kerala HC for endorsing online rummy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: Kerala High Court has sent notices to Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli, South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who are the brand ambassadors of online rummy games.

A division bench of Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar comprising Justice Anil K Narendran on Wednesday (January 27) sent notices while hearing on a petition seeking to prevent online rummy games. It also asked reply from the Kerala government on this.

Pauly Vadakkan, a Thrissur native filed the petition, alleging that, "Online Rummy games are becoming more and more popular. It should be legally prohibited. Other states have done the same. Kerala has a 1960 law. But no other steps have been taken. It does not include the topic of online rummy. The stars, who are the brand ambassadors, attracted the audience and took part in the competition. Online Rummy is within the limits of gambling."

The respondents of this petition are the brand ambassadors, the state government, State IT Department, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and two private firms which conducting online rummy games.

 

