Tamannaah Bhatia's Fan Breaks Security & Touches Her Hand, Actress Keeps Calm - Watch

New Delhi: Talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia's fan following is huge, especially in the South - all thanks to her incredible body of work in over a decade. Recently, the Lust Stories 2 star handles a situation calmly where at an event a fan jumped in front of her and touched her hand after breaking the security cover.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Viral Video

So, what happened as per the viral video on social media is that Tamannaah, dressed in a beautiful green saree with traditional jewellery is seen walking off at the exit of the aisle and waving at her fans. A die-hard fan of hers jumps over the security barricade onto the aisle. He offers a handshake to Tamannaah.



Soon the bouncers and security personnel pull him back but Tamannaah can be seen trying her best not to look hassled and asks the fans to calm down, obliging him with a selfie.

Many people commented on the viral video and hailed the actress for keeping her calm and handling the situation in a polite manner.

Fan Moments For Crazy Followers

This is not the first time that a fan has tried to break the security and get close to the stars. Sometime back and fan tried to click a selfie with Malaika Arora at the Mumbai airport, making her uncomfortable. Similarly, an incident left Aditya Roy Kapur also in an uncomfortable spot when a female fan tried to kiss him on the cheeks at the airport.

Meanwhile, coming back to Tamannaah Bhatia. She is currently making headlines for her rocking affair with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma. The duo's chemistry is electrifying and they have been papped together a couple of times hanging out together.

The actress will next be seen in Nelson's Tamil black comedy action film Jailer, opposite Rajinikanth. Her song Kaavaalaa is already a chartbuster. She also has Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar with Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.