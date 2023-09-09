New Delhi: On Friday night, almost the entire Bollywood was present at the dazzling GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event held in Mumbai. While Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma - the hottest Bollywood couple walked in together in sassy outfits, Mouni Roy was spotted with her husband Suraj Nambiar in a sexy navel-showing ruched patterned shimmering gown. Not just that - the glamour quotient of the stars was sky-high, we must say!

Other celebs spotted at the event were Palak Tiwari, Ishaan Khatter, Ghoomer actress Sayami Kher, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Avneet Kaur, Shruti Haasan with boyfriend, Prateik Babbar with girlfriend, MC Stan, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff, Isabelle Kaif among several prominent faces. Take a look here:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stole the limelight with their sweet chemistry while posing for the photo-op. The hot-looking duo left in the same car and we must say, the Kaavaalaa star looked every bit sexy in her backless purple body-fitted gown by LaQuan Smith. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani - the celeb stylist behind Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's famous looks.

Recently, the couple went to Maldives for a brief vacay and the actress posted her pictures from the gorgeous beach island.

On the work front, Tamannaah has 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Bandra', and 'Aranamanai 4' in the pipeline.