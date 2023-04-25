Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Spotted On Cosy Dinner Date Amid Dating Rumours

NEW DELHI: Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia have lately been the talk of the town for their budding romance. The duo reportedly fell in love on their sets of their upcoming film 'Lust Stories 2'. Their dating rumours started doing rounds on the internet after they two were caught on camera locking lips and hugging each other on a yatch at a New Year bash in Goa. While their faces weren't clearly visible in the viral clip, fans were convinced that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were seen in each other's company at the New Year's party.

Since then, they have been spotted making joint appearances and dropping hints that they are an item.

And adding some more fuel to rumour mills, Tamannah and Vijay made a joint appearance and stepped out together for a cosy dinner date in Mumbai on Monday night. The paparazzi caught the rumoured couple after they exited a restaurant together.

The 'Baahubali' actor is seen in a crop top which she paired with joggers while Vijay donned a check shirt worn over a t-shirt and light coloured pants. The duo waved at paps before leaving the place in a car.

Earlier this month, Vijay hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, during which a fan asked him if he liked 'tamatar', which happened to be the nickname that he addressed Tamannaah with. In response, he wrote, "My fav", along with tomato emojis.

Vijay may not have said Tamannaah's name directly, but we have proof that he addresses her as 'Tamatar'. Earlier, when Vijay Varma and Sonakshi Sinha announced that their first web series 'Dahaad' premiered at the Berlinale, Tamannaah congratulated the team of 'Dahaad'. In his reply, Vijay thanked her and wrote, "Thanks Tamatar."

On the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be sharing the screen space for director Sujoy Ghosh's segment in 'Lust Stories 2'