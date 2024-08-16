Tamil Action-Drama 'Raayan' To Debut Globally On August 23

New Delhi: The global streaming premiere of the Tamil action-drama ‘Raayan’, set to launch on August 23. The film, directed by and starring acclaimed actor Dhanush, will be available to Prime members in India and across over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious Sun Pictures banner, ‘Raayan’ showcases a stellar cast including SJ Suryah, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Prakash Raj. This film marks Dhanush’s 50th project and is a major addition to Prime Video’s diverse library of content.

The film will be offered in Tamil with dubbing available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Prime Video’s latest release underscores its commitment to delivering a broad spectrum of global entertainment to its members. In India, Prime memberships are available at ₹1499 per year, offering a range of savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits.

‘Raayan’ delves into the lives of four siblings who escape their village and seek refuge in the city. As they grow up, each sibling adopts a distinct role: Manickam (Kalidas Jayaram) is a principled college student, Muthu (Sundeep Kishan) is impulsive, and Raayan (Dhanush) assumes the role of the responsible protector. The siblings’ story revolves around their sister Durga (Dushara Vijayan) and Raayan’s efforts to marry her, which thrusts him into a conflict between rival gangsters Sethu (SJ Suryah) and Durai (Saravanan). Adding to the tension, a new cop (Prakash Raj) manipulates the situation, aiming to restore order in the city. As challenges escalate, Raayan’s determination to safeguard his family drives the narrative forward.