Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778836
NewsLifestylePeople
RAAYAN

Tamil Action-Drama 'Raayan' To Debut Globally On August 23

The Tamil action-drama Raayan will be released on August 23, showcasing Dhanush in his 50th film project.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamil Action-Drama 'Raayan' To Debut Globally On August 23

New Delhi: The global streaming premiere of the Tamil action-drama ‘Raayan’, set to launch on August 23. The film, directed by and starring acclaimed actor Dhanush, will be available to Prime members in India and across over 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious Sun Pictures banner, ‘Raayan’ showcases a stellar cast including SJ Suryah, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Prakash Raj. This film marks Dhanush’s 50th project and is a major addition to Prime Video’s diverse library of content.

The film will be offered in Tamil with dubbing available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Prime Video’s latest release underscores its commitment to delivering a broad spectrum of global entertainment to its members. In India, Prime memberships are available at ₹1499 per year, offering a range of savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits.

‘Raayan’ delves into the lives of four siblings who escape their village and seek refuge in the city. As they grow up, each sibling adopts a distinct role: Manickam (Kalidas Jayaram) is a principled college student, Muthu (Sundeep Kishan) is impulsive, and Raayan (Dhanush) assumes the role of the responsible protector. The siblings’ story revolves around their sister Durga (Dushara Vijayan) and Raayan’s efforts to marry her, which thrusts him into a conflict between rival gangsters Sethu (SJ Suryah) and Durai (Saravanan). Adding to the tension, a new cop (Prakash Raj) manipulates the situation, aiming to restore order in the city. As challenges escalate, Raayan’s determination to safeguard his family drives the narrative forward.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?