Tamil Actor Ajith Kumar Narrowly Escapes Death In Shocking Car Crash - WATCH

New Delhi: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, widely known for his love of motorsport, found himself in a dramatic crash during a recent racing practice session. The accident occurred while he was preparing for an upcoming racing championship, a passion that has been a significant part of his life off-screen.

The incident was shared by his official racing team on social media, with a video showing the actor’s car losing control and crashing off the track. His racing team posted the video with the caption: “Ajith Kumar’s massive crash in practice, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office… that’s racing!”

#ajithkumarracing #ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/dH5rQb18z0 — Ajithkumar Racing (@Akracingoffl) January 7, 2025

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing concern for the actor’s well-being. In the footage, Ajith's car can be seen skidding off the track and crashing into a barrier, but moments later, the actor is seen calmly exiting the vehicle.

Ajith’s fans took to social media to express their relief and send their good wishes. One user wrote, “Stay blessed, always healthy and well THALA pls take care pls,” showing their deep concern for the actor's safety. Another fan commented, “Hope he is ok now,” reflecting the collective hope that Ajith was not hurt in the crash.

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar is busy preparing for the release of two highly anticipated films: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Both projects are generating significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen.