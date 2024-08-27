Advertisement
Tamil Actor Bijili Ramesh Dies At 46 Due To Liver-Related Issues

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, renowned for his comedic roles and distinctive style, has passed away at the age of 46 due to complications from chronic liver issues. His death occurred on the night of August 26, leaving the film industry and fans in mourning.

Ramesh had been battling liver-related health problems for several years, a struggle compounded by financial difficulties. His family had previously reached out to his colleagues and fans for financial assistance to support his ongoing treatment.

Ramesh first garnered public attention with a viral prank video on YouTube, which paved the way for his entry into Tamil cinema. His breakthrough came with a promotional song directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, leading to roles in popular films such as ‘Natpe Thunai’, ‘Aadai’, ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’, and ‘Comali’. His performances, often laced with humor, earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Despite his success, Ramesh's life was marred by struggles with alcohol addiction, which he openly discussed in his later years. He used his platform to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol addiction and advocated for better health practices.

Despite his efforts to manage his condition, Ramesh's health deteriorated significantly over time which led to his passing. His funeral will take place at his residence in Chennai around 5 p.m. today.

