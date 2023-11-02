trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683419
NewsLifestylePeople
RAGHU BALAIAH

Tamil Actor Raghu Balaiah Dies At 70, Kamal Haasan Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Raghu Balaiah has made a name for himself in movies like ‘Sundarakandam’, ‘Karagattakaran’, ‘Saattai’ and others. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The actor started his career in movies with ‘Melnattu Marumaal’
  • Raghu Balaiah was also seen in television shows, including 'Chithi', 'Vazhkai' and 'Chinna Papa Periya Papa'
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamil Actor Raghu Balaiah Dies At 70, Kamal Haasan Pays Heartfelt Tribute Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Actor Raghu Balaiah, popularly known as Junior Balaiah, passed away on Thursday due to asphyxiation. Raghu Balaiah is the third son of veteran actor T.S. Balaiah. The actor breathed his last at his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai. He was 70.

Actor Raghu Balaiah has made a name for himself in movies like ‘Sundarakandam’, ‘Karagattakaran’, ‘Saattai’ and others. Apart from films, he was also seen in television shows, including 'Chithi', 'Vazhkai' and 'Chinna Papa Periya Papa'. In 2019, he was seen in an important role in Ajith Kumar's 'Nerkonda Paarvai', which is the official Tamil remake of 'Pink'. His last film was 'Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam', which was released in 2021.

He started his career in movies with ‘Melnattu Marumaal’ starring Sivakumar and continued to play supporting roles in various films. He acted opposite Sivajiganesan in ‘Tyagam’ and as one of Kamal Haasan's friends in ‘Havbe Mayam’. 

Kamal Haasan took to his X to pay tribute to his friend Balaiah. His tweet in Tamil is loosely translated as: "Junior Balaiah, son of legendary actor T.S. Balaiah, became my teenage friend. Just like his father, who started his career in theatre and flourished, he passed away today. My tribute to him. My heartfelt condolences to his family members.”

Live Tv

Trending news

dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?