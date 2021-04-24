हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vishnu Vishal

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and stunning bride Jwala Gutta's wedding video goes viral - Watch

Jwala Gutta was dressed in traditional attire as she donned a blue silk saree with zari work on a red border and a Maatha-Patti bejewelled look.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and stunning bride Jwala Gutta&#039;s wedding video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Karan Soma Photography

New Delhi: Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal tied the knot on Thursday, April 22, 2021, with only family and close friends in attendance. It was a close-knit affair due to the current COVID-19 crisis and the couple looked ethereal posing for clicks on their D-Day.

While happy pictures of the Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta broke the internet that day, now an inside video of their wedding has gone viral too. Take a look at their beautiful and priceless moments captured here: 

Jwala Gutta was dressed in traditional attire as she donned a blue silk saree with zari work on a red border and a Maatha-Patti bejewelled look. The groom on the other hand also wore a traditional white shirt and a lungi for the wedding festivity. 

For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to actor K Natraj's daughter Rajini Natraj. After marrying in 2010, the duo got divorced in 2018. Together, they have a son. Meanwhile, Jwala was previously married to badminton player Chetan Anand. The two married in 2005 and got divorced in 2011 respectively. 

Their pictures were shared on Instagram by professional photographer Karan Soma Photography.

Vishnu and Jwala's pictures were splashed all over and loved by the fans, who showered blessings on the duo. 

Here's wishing Vishnu and Jwala a happy married life!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vishnu VishalJwala Guttajwala gutta weddingvishnu vishal first wifejwala gutta marriagejwala gutta wedding video
Next
Story

On Varun Dhawan's birthday, know him better with these rare facts!

Must Watch

PT11M26S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day