Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and stunning bride Jwala Gutta's wedding video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal tied the knot on Thursday, April 22, 2021, with only family and close friends in attendance. It was a close-knit affair due to the current COVID-19 crisis and the couple looked ethereal posing for clicks on their D-Day.

While happy pictures of the Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta broke the internet that day, now an inside video of their wedding has gone viral too. Take a look at their beautiful and priceless moments captured here:

Jwala Gutta was dressed in traditional attire as she donned a blue silk saree with zari work on a red border and a Maatha-Patti bejewelled look. The groom on the other hand also wore a traditional white shirt and a lungi for the wedding festivity.

For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to actor K Natraj's daughter Rajini Natraj. After marrying in 2010, the duo got divorced in 2018. Together, they have a son. Meanwhile, Jwala was previously married to badminton player Chetan Anand. The two married in 2005 and got divorced in 2011 respectively.

Their pictures were shared on Instagram by professional photographer Karan Soma Photography.

Vishnu and Jwala's pictures were splashed all over and loved by the fans, who showered blessings on the duo.

Here's wishing Vishnu and Jwala a happy married life!