Tannaz And Bakhtyar Irani Opened Up About Their Tumultuous Love Story; ''Thrown Out Of House''

New Delhi: The phrase "You have to fight for what you love" perfectly describes Tannaz Irani and Bakhtiyaar Irani's love story. They recently opened up about their tumultuous journey on the podcast "Couple of Things," hosted by actress Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol.

In this heartfelt episode, the couple candidly discussed the challenges they faced in their relationship, including the strong opposition from their families. For the first time, they revealed how Bakhtyar was disowned by his parents due to their disapproval of his love for Tannaz.

As they shared their story, Tannaz, known for her memorable role in “Zabaan Sambhal Ke,” recounted her early acting career and how she became a household name. Meanwhile, Bakhtyar reflected on his struggles in the industry and his complex dating history with Tannaz, who is seven years his senior.

They also shared that, on Tannaz’s birthday, the couple was forced to leave their homes, packing all their belongings into a car as they faced an uncertain future. However, their bond stood the test of time, and they went on to become one of the most adored couples in the industry.

Telling in breif she shared, "It was my birthday, he was thrown out of the home. Everyone was congratulating me, and hum duno idli or sambhar kha rahe the."

Tannaz Irani and Bakhtiyaar Irani first met on the sets of ''Fame Gurukul'' in 2015, where Bakhtiyaar's playful prank won Tannaz over. However, their path to marriage wasn't smooth, as Tannaz had experienced a failed marriage before, and Bakhtiyaar was seven years younger than her, making the decision more challenging for her.