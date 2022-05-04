हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta escapes a 'freak car accident' on way to Mahakaal temple in Ujjain after brakes fail!

Tanushree Dutta also shared pictures from the Ujjain Mahakaleshar Temple premises. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta recently met with a 'freak accident' while she was on her way to seek the divine darshan of Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain. The MeToo torchbearer in India took to her Instagram handle and shared shocking details of the car accident. 

Tanushree Dutta narrated the incident which left her with a few bruise marks on leg. She wrote: Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!

She also added in another post: Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger...very humbling experience too knowing that I'm perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be...

She made her debut in Bollywood with Aashiq Banaya Aapne and went to star in films like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, 36 China Town, Apartment etc.

She shot to headlines in 2018 when she made harassment allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar. The incident dated back to their 2008 film shoot. This kickstarted the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.

 

Tanushree DuttaTanushree Dutta accidentTanushree Dutta trolledTanushree Dutta MeToo movementMahakaal templeMahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain
