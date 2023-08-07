Tanushree Dutta Gets Massively Trolled For Taking Dip In Varanasi's Ganga River, Actress Hits Back

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta, who had emerged as the unlikely face of the #MeToo movement in India, after she called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for making inappropriate advances towards her on film sets during a shoot, is back in the headlines. The actress is lately been gaining popularity for her spiritual journey. She recently shared a post where she is seen taking a holy dip in the Ganga water during her sacred visit to Varanasi.

Sharing a video, Tanushree wrote, "Magical experience of bathing in the holy Ganges at Manikarnika ghat, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi." As soon as she dropped the post, her fans rushed to the comment section and hailed the actress for her spritual journey.

While her fans showered love upon her, a few expressed concern about the actress developing a skin infection as the water in the video appeared to be muddy. A few others trolled the actress for not taking her health as her priority.

One wrote, 'So dirty water'.

Another user wrote, 'Superstition is top level in India. Even this actress is dumb.'

A third user commented, 'Be ready for skin-related issues.'

Reacting to trolls, Tanushree wrote, 'Oh dear God!! I didn't know all this...Dubki toh ho gayi..ab jo hoga dekha jayega. Il be fine I suppose. Kuch nahi hoga mujhe.'

TANUSHREE DUTTA ACCUSED NANA PATEKAR OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT, INITIATED #METOO MOVEMENT

Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of her film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008 while shooting a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against him. However, Patekar had refuted all allegations. However, the police in the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case closure report mentioned that the witnesses claimed that she was aware of the changes made in the dance sequence. The report also stated that there was no mention of sexual harassment in the complaint made in 2008.

Reacting to the B Summary report, Tanushree slammed the police for giving a clean chit to Patekar and claimed that witnesses "have been silenced by intimidation."

Tanushree Dutt made her debut in Bollywood with 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' and went to star in films like 'Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets', 'Bhagam Bhag', '36 China Town', 'Apartment' etc.