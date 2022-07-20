Tanushree Dutta says 'I am being harassed, but am NOT going to commit suicide!'

New Delhi: Former Miss India and actress Tanushree Dutta has made some explosive allegations in her latest social media post. The 'Aashiq Banaya Apne' actress wrote a long note on Instagram alleging that she is being harassed by someone and 'disgusting stuff ie being kept outside her flat'.

TANUSHREE DUTTA'S ALLEGATION POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The flagbearer of the MeToo movement in Bollywood, Tanushree Dutta wrote on social media: I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!!

First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat.

I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!

The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti - national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people.

I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??

Shame on you all! Shame on you!

I know a lot of people will try to dismiss me but I've been posting updates on insta for a long time.

It's severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys & girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice??

I wish presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & central govt exerting total controle over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also.

I think me discussing some topics on my instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumors must be true if someone like me who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this.

I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit furthur. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities im getting and start fresh in life.

No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single

women.

Hey Krishna! Brother help me

In her long note, she mentioned how she is being targeted for speaking out against the Bollywood mafia, the MeToo movement, and her 'freak car accident' on way to Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain among other things.

TANUSHREE DUTTA'S METOO ALLEGATIONS

She made her debut in Bollywood with Aashiq Banaya Aapne and went to star in films like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, 36 China Town, Apartment etc.

She shot to headlines in 2018 when she made harassment allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar. The incident dated back to their 2008 film shoot. This kickstarted the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.