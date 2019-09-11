close

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Aamir Khan's decision to work with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Aamir Khan&#039;s decision to work with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, who brought the #MeToo movement in India to the fore, has reacted to Aamir Khan's decision of working with Me Too accused director Subhash Kapoor.

In an interview with Mid-Day newspaper, Tanushree said, "How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a woman becomes a victim of abuse and is not able to work due to the trauma and ostracisation... If he has agreed to hire this guy, why not hire the woman who suffered the consequences of his actions? Why do only the creepy men of Bollywood get compassion? Let the girls also see some of that saintly do-goodery."

“Compassion should be universal. If it’s so selective as is being displayed by the Bollywood’s bigwigs, then it’s not compassion. It’s convenience and ignorance. Nobody bothered to ask me how I was doing when my livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Pleassss harassment episode. No compassion for me, Aamir?” she added.

Aamir, who had walked out of Mogul last year, had told Hindustan Times the reason why he took the decision to work with Subhash Kapoor.

Aamir said, “Of course I fully support the MeToo movement. And I urge women who have complaints to formally lodge them with their ICC (Internal Complaints Committee), which every organisation must mandatorily have. Every accusation of sexual misconduct must be investigated thoroughly and rigorously by the concerned ICC, and strict action should be taken against people found guilty. Just to clarify, the case of Mr Kapoor was not a case of workplace misconduct, hence could not be investigated by an ICC.”

Akshay Kumar was the first choice for Mogul but things didn't go as planned and now the perfectionist Aamir Khan will be seen emulating the late T-series honcho Gulshan Kumar on-screen.

