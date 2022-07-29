NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Pataker of harassment during the MeToo movement in the country, has taken to social media to share a cryptic post. In her elaborate post, the actress has talked about being harassed.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a photo of herself and along with it, she talked about being harassed. "If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case," she wrote on Instagram.

TANUSHREE DUTTA ASKS PEOPLE TO BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD MAFIA

The actress asked people to boycott 'Bollywood mafia' and not watch their films. She also mentioned about facing harassment and added that she has faith in the people and the law and justice of the country. "Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns," read a part of her social media post.

She further wrote, "Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation." Tanushree concluded the post by saying: "Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge..."

TANUSHREE DUTTA ACCUSED NANA PATEKAR OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT, INITIATED #METOO MOVEMENT

Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of her film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008 while shooting a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against him. However, Patekar had refuted all allegations. However, the police in the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case closure report mentioned that the witnesses claimed that she was aware of the changes made in the dance sequence. The report also stated that there was no mention of sexual harassment in the complaint made in 2008.

Reacting to the B Summary report, Tanushree slammed the police for giving a clean chit to Patekar and claimed that witnesses "have been silenced by intimidation."

Tanushree Dutt made her debut in Bollywood with Aashiq Banaya Aapne and went to star in films like 'Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets', 'Bhagam Bhag', '36 China Town', 'Apartment' etc.