Tanushree Dutta's jaw-dropping transformation will stun you, opens up on her 15 kg weight loss journey - Watch

New Delhi: Actress and former beauty pageant winner Tanushree Dutta has lost oodles of weight and is currently working on the 'hotness avatar 2.0'. She recently posted a gym video where she can be seen sweating it out to look glam.

She wrote: The making of a glamorous star is not so glamorous folks! Lots of mehnat, mushakkat and determination needed for that hotness avatar 2.0 to manifest in the world!! Next steps?? A compleete wardrobe overhaul maybe?? To suit the newly re-discovered dangerous curves ahead...yass! I got my vision on point! It's so fun to create, dissolve and then re-create again...then why do we fret when all goes?? Because we are human...we love holding on to the things we love. I'm human too...Alas! I'm human too! But this is still my dream and it shall be as I wish...God help me wish for the best! #fitnessgoals

Earlier, while sharing her weight loss journey, Tanushree wrote: The big secret of my 15 kg weight loss as many have been asking is intermittent fasting on alternate days! People on social media are just going berserk wondering what happened to me and how I lost so much. Well, Rome was not built in a day neither was my body. Took a year to get to this. So here it is folks; Along with a good healthy diet and regular exercise I'm following a holistic lifestyle. I start my week with a full day monday fast ( Shiva devotee! ) and live a holistic, organic, ayurvedic lifestyle the rest of week. I started this fast and a few other changes after I visited Mahakaleshwar last year. I consume eggs, non veg and dairy sometimes but mostly remain vegan. I let my spirit decide what to put in my body. I dont drink, smoke or do anything that harms my body and reduces its capacity to heal naturally. I drink lots of water except if I'm doing a full fast. I cheat sometimes on my daily routine once every few weeks for few days but jump right back in to discipline. Start my day with hot water n lemon, and end with a cup of hot green tea after dinner. Dinner is always before 8 or 9 pm latest. 30-40 min walk and 30-40 min of weight training or yoga almost everyday. Lots of fresh juices to keep energy levels up and lots of detox teas and green teas all day. I pray and meditate 3 times daily as has been my habit for years through many different religions, and despite my life circumstances try to keep a smile on my face and help others as much as I can. It's my whole lifestyle and a 360 degree attitude shift that has contributed to this positive change. There is no magic, no miracle, no secret so to say just a realization that I wanted the change so bad that I was willing to give up on a few things that were not serving me anymore. Certain attitudes, certain food habits and certain thought and habit patterns had lived out their expiry. Last but not the least someone up there surely loves me enough to keep giving me second chances in life to correct all the wrongs that I have endured! So this is His grace and His love manifest as my transformed body and soul. Still more to go...work in progress folks! Need ur support, love and prayers too.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Aashiq Banaya Aapne and went to star in films like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, 36 China Town, Apartment etc.

She shot to headlines in 2018 when she made harassment allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar. The incident dated back to their 2008 film shoot. This kickstarted the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.