Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain make their 'love' Instagram official!

New Delhi: The stunning 'Student Of The Year 2' actress Tara Sutaria and rumoured actor boyfriend Aadar Jain have finally made their love Instagram official. Tara recently took to the social media handle and posted a gorgeous picture of the two, wishing Aadar on his birthday.

And guess what? Doting boyfriend Aadar replied with an 'I Love You' message which Tara was quick to acknowledge with 'I Love You ' note. Check out the post and the screengrab here:

There have been rumours of her dating Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain for quite some time now. In fact, several videos of Tara and Aadar's foot-thumping dance at latter's brother Armaan Jain 's wedding celebrations flooded the internet some time back. However, the duo has never really spoken about it in public.

More recently, when the Kapoors met for Raksha Bandhan celebrations if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came as a couple then Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria at a family do turned heads too.

Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' and ever since making waves for her personal and professional life.