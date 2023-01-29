Tara Sutaria Flaunts Toned Figure in Black and White Monokini as she Poses on the Beach- See Pic

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria is an actress who is known for her bold fashion choices and always keeps on sharing her sizzling pictures on social media. Recently, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress posted a photo of herself in black and white monokini while posing on the beach. She captioned the photo as, “Summer sun, something’s begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights #Grease baby for life.”

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as they saw her hot and sizzling photo and started showering their love in the comments section. “Glamour starts from HERE,” a user commented. “Something is gonna burning,” added another user with a fire emoji.

Recently, Tara was in news for her breakup with longtime boyfriend Aadar Jain. According to a report by ET, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They're both mature and they will remain friends and care for each other fondly." However, none of them have made any official statement regarding the breakup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in ‘Apurva’ alongside ‘Gehraiyaan’ fame Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav. `Apurva` marks the 26-year-old actor`s first female-oriented film of her career. Produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Tara was recently seen in an action thriller film `Ek Villain Returns` alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani which gathered decent response from the audience.