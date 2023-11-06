Tara Sutaria Graces IIT Bombay Campus To Promote Her Film Apurva

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria is undeniably one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. The leading actress has left everyone amazed with her performances in her previous films, but with her forthcoming release, 'Apurva', she has astounded audiences and fans alike with her transformation into her raw and gritty character.

The film also marks her first solo lead this early on in her career, and the trailer and the posters have been well received by the masses. Continuing the promotional campaign for the film, Tara recently visited IIT Bombay to promote the film along with co-actor Abhishek Banerjee. The actress shared a few videos on her Instagram stories from her promotional activities at the college

Sharing the glimpse from the IIT Bombay visit, the actress captioned, "IIT Bombay!!!!! What a thrill to be with you all this evening!!!! #APURVA promotions just got even more fun!!! @nowitsabhi"

As anticipation builds, all eyes are on the film and Tara Suturia as she journeys through her most hard-hitting performance yet which unveils from November 15 on a leading OTT platform.