Tara Sutaria imitates flight attendant in this throwback video- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria on Sunday posted a hilarious throwback video of herself from her Student of The Year 2 days. In the video, Tara can be seen imitating flight attendants, who give flight-related instructions when you board a flight.

Sharing the video, Tara Sutaria, "Kripya dhyaan dein... Remember this? @ananyapanday @tigerjackieshroff #SOTYBabies."

Dressed in a traditional Indian attire, Tara mimicks a flight attendant's in-flight address to the passengers. She also addresses Tiger as the ‘vimaan ke kaptaan’ and Ananya Pandey as ‘humare crew’. Check out the video here:

The actress was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan. The film performed decently at the Box Office.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who starred in the first instalment of the film. On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about the actress's budding romance with one of the 'former students'. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.