New Delhi: Rumours are swirling that actress Tara Sutaria is in a relationship with Arunoday Singh, known for his role in the thriller seriers 'Apharan'.According to a report in ETimes, 'It all started from mutual liking for art and led to the two currently finding solace in each other. Tara’s family is not only aware of Arunoday but also likes him a lot.The two often go out on dates. It is just that they have not hired a PR to publicize their relationship.' The actress seems to have found love once more following her breakup with Adar Jain. It appears to be a serious relationship, as Tara's family is reportedly aware of it.

New Love Birds Of B-Town?

According to the reports by E-times, Tara Sutaria and Arunoday Singh's shared love for art, culture, and language has deepened their bond, fueling further speculation. Recently, the couple was spotted dining with Tara's parents at a restaurant in Mumbai. According to sources, Tara prefers to keep the relationship private, aligning with Arunoday’s generally private nature. The two seem to have a lot in common.

Tara Sutaria previously dated actor Aadar Jain, and the couple was often seen together at various social gatherings. However, they reportedly ended their relationship in January 2023. Meanwhile, 'Main Tera Hero' actor Arunoday Singh has been single since his divorce from ex-wife Lee Elton in 2019. Both Tara and Arunoday have moved on from their past relationships and are now rumored to be finding comfort in each other.

Despite the rumors, Tara and Arunoday have yet to confirm their relationship.